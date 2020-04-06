People Within WWE Reportedly ‘Affected’ By Hanging Spot In Edge vs. Randy Orton Match

There was a questionable spot during the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night.

The match featured Edge and Orton doing battle all over the WWE Performance Center. Once the fight hit the gym, there was a spot where Orton used a weight cable to choke Edge. This was very reminiscent of how Chris Benoit killed himself back in 2007 after murdering his wife and young child. There was immediate criticism for the spot on social media.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there were people within WWE who were “affected” by the spot. Meltzer added that all the athletes in WWE are aware of the Benoit story and likely would’ve immediately made the connection when the spot happened last night. Aside from the criticism the match received for the choking spot, its duration was also criticized.

The 40-minute Edge vs. Orton match is now the second-longest bout in WrestleMania history, right behind Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 12, which was an Iron Man match that lasted over an hour. Edge eventually defeated Orton in their match with a conchairto, after which “The Viper” could not answer the 10 count. It was “The Rated-R Superstar’s” first match in nine years.