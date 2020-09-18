Pete Dunne Has A New Role In WWE NXT UK

Along with being a full-time star for WWE, Pete Dunne has also got a new role in the company.

The former NXT UK Champion is now working as a producer for the WWE NXT UK brand. The news was revealed when Dunne was labeled as an NXT UK Producer on the latest episode of the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network this past Thursday.

It should be noted that he is still a member of the NXT roster in the United States. However, he has not wrestled since March due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, when WWE relaunched the NXT UK brand at BT Studios, WWE put him to work in this new role while he’s stuck in the country.

He’s slated to appear on next week’s episode of NXT UK as he’ll be doing a segment where he picks the match-ups for the Heritage Cup Tournament.

Speaking of Dunne, he took to Twitter to show off his new physique as he has lost some weight. He wrote the following:

“I’ve had quite a few mentions saying I’ve lost weight and asking if I’m unwell etc. I’ve used lockdown to get in the best shape of my life and I’m excited for an eventual in-ring return when travel is possible.”