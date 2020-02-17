Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle Win NXT Tag Team Titles At TakeOver: Portland

Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle are the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The unlikely tag team did so when they defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) in one of the top matches at the WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event.

The Grizzled Young Veterans took on Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with the winners being Dunne and Riddle. As a result, they earned the right to challenge for the straps and did so successfully.

In the first round of the tournament, Riddle and Dunne beat Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. In the semi-finals, they beat Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)

O’Reilly and Fish became champions when they beat Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the titles on the August 15, 2019 episode of NXT.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when O’Reilly and Fish will get a rematch for the gold.

