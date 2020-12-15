Pete Dunne Reflects On The #SpeakingOut Movement

NXT Superstar Pete Dunne has reflected on this past summer’s #SpeakingOut movement that took place across social media. Speaking with the Daily Star, Dunne acknowledged how it was “horrible” to see the stories pouring out. This past June, people shared their stories of emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual harassment within the pro wrestling industry.

“It was horrible to hear these stories come out and everything that came with that because British wrestling was, alongside my own career, something I was trying to build,” Dunne said. “The whole time, I was trying to give back as much as I could, but with the pandemic and, of course, the Speaking Out stuff, that combination has really hurt British wrestling. But that doesn’t mean that it’s all over for British wrestling.”

Dunne continued, “Things are starting to move back to normal and [Speaking Out] is now at a Parliamentary level which is great. I was doing the best I could, and so were a lot of people, but it’s above us, and we need people who actually know how to make the correct changes. I am glad it is in their hands… hopefully from here it can only move in the right direction and people are aware of the changes that need to be made. Fingers crossed, in a year’s time, British wrestling looks completely different.”

Pete Dunne: Implementing Small Changes Will Lead To Major Improvements

Dunne explained how there are “small changes” he would love to see as a talent, including how every show should have first aiders in attendance. He noted how simple no-brainer changes like this will make a massive difference to the talent and industry as a whole.

“I’m so glad it has moved to a Parliamentary level. I get to have a meeting involved with the people involved in that party and they’re passionate about finding some kind of change. I really do want to urge people to listen to them and talk to them.”

He shared how, although people “perceive” him to be at the forefront of British wrestling, he is “not qualified” to suggest necessary change. According to Dunne, “it’s completely above me.”

“All I can say is that I fully support any positive, professional change to the industry. I want it to be better and, of course, safer. Fingers crossed they’re the people to do it, so I urge people to reach out to them and listen to what they’re saying.”

Pete Dunne has been back on NXT programming since aligning himself with Pat McAfee. He recently participated as a member of Team McAfee at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. They lost to the Undisputed Era.