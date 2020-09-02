Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay Post Emotional Tributes To Each Other

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay have been forced to disband.

By Ian Carey
The IIconics
The IIconics

Peyton Royce & Billie Kay no longer comprise the Iiocnics. After losing to the Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott on RAW, the team is being forced to disband. Both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took to Instagram to post tributes to each other and the time they both spent as the Iiconics.

“Last night was one of the most emotional nights of my life,” Billie Kay wrote. “Realizing that The IIconics are no more was devastating & heartbreaking. Peyton Royce you have been my rock, my strength, my heart & inspired me for the past 5+ years.”

The Iiconics won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 from Sasha Banks and Bayley. They drop the titles 4 months later to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

“You’ll always be my high school sweetheart, my life partner, my iconic duo, my icon.”

“24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. Billie Kay & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it.”

