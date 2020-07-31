Peyton Royce Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

Peyton Royce took to social media recently to open up about her experience with depression. The 27-year-old posted a photo from last year taken just weeks before her wedding to Shawn Spears. Royce said that even though on the outside everything was going great in her life, inside she was dealing with depression.

“I was dealing with the lowest low I’ve ever experienced. My mental health was suffering more than I had ever dealt with & I felt like I could not get myself together. I felt like I was letting so many people down including myself & I just couldn’t pick myself up,” Royce said in the post. She would continue to say that many people who suffer from mental illness look fine on the outside.

“Everyone is going through something. Be kind & know that everyone is dealing with whatever it is, the best they can. The more love, support & kindness we can show each other might help someone feel less alone. Even if they seem happy & confident like they’ve got it all together… They could be a fantastic fibber.”

Royce’s post can be viewed below:

Real name Cassandra Arneill, the Australian was signed to WWE in 2015. Along with her partner, Billie Kay, she debuted on the main roster in April of 2018.