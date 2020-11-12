Thursday, November 12, 2020

Peyton Royce Says She’ll Only Be In A Tag Team With Billie Kay

Peyton Royce isn't interested in being in a tag-team with Lacey Evans.

By Ian Carey
Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lost a match this summer to the Riott Squad that carried the stipulation that the losing team had to disband. Just like that, the former WWE Women’s tag-team champions were split up.

On RAW lately, Peyton Royce has been teaming with Lacey Evans. When WWE sent out a Tweet asking fans to give the pair a name, however, Royce responded that they were not a team. She added in that she would only ever form a team with Billie Kay.

Here is what Royce said on Twitter:

“We are not a team. I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious.”

She continued to say that her and Billie Kay can re-form their team once they have accomplished enough as singles competitors.

“The IIconics can return in years after we have both challenged ourselves & made exponential growth as singles competitors,” Peyton followed up with.

The Iiconics won the WWE Women’s tag-team titles at WrestleMania 35. They won a 4-way match and won the titles away from Sasha Banks and Bayley. They held the belts for 120 days before dropping them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Peyton Royce Says She'll Only Be In A Tag Team With Billie Kay

