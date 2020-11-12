Peyton Royce Says She’ll Only Be In A Tag Team With Billie Kay

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lost a match this summer to the Riott Squad that carried the stipulation that the losing team had to disband. Just like that, the former WWE Women’s tag-team champions were split up.

On RAW lately, Peyton Royce has been teaming with Lacey Evans. When WWE sent out a Tweet asking fans to give the pair a name, however, Royce responded that they were not a team. She added in that she would only ever form a team with Billie Kay.

- Advertisement -

Here is what Royce said on Twitter:

We are not a team.



I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious. — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 11, 2020

“We are not a team. I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious.”

She continued to say that her and Billie Kay can re-form their team once they have accomplished enough as singles competitors.

“The IIconics can return in years after we have both challenged ourselves & made exponential growth as singles competitors,” Peyton followed up with.

The Iiconics won the WWE Women’s tag-team titles at WrestleMania 35. They won a 4-way match and won the titles away from Sasha Banks and Bayley. They held the belts for 120 days before dropping them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.