PJ Black Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Ring Of Honor

“The Darewolf” PJ Black has reportedly re-signed with Ring of Honor (ROH). Black has been competing for the promotion under a one-year deal but has allegedly signed a new multi-year deal with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Black’s new contract was signed right before his previous contract expired. He made his ROH debut last year during their Survival of the Fittest tournament.

PJ Black’s “No-Brainer” Decision

Black was previously offered an opportunity to return to WWE. He shared how he was offered the same amount of money as ROH. However, he would be required to compete for approximately 200 additional shows. Black noted how by staying with ROH, he’s been afforded creative freedom. This extends to his life inside and outside of the ring, which played an important factor in his choice. He ultimately declined WWE so he could continue his career in ROH, a decision he referred to as a “no-brainer.”

PJ Black is aligned with the Lifeblood stable. He is currently involved in a storyline where he is attempting to mentor ROH talent Brian Johnson.

The news comes in the wake of other notable stars choosing to stay. Other names include Bandido, Josh Woods and Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll, who will also shoulder new responsibilities as ROH’s co-booker. Before signing with ROH, the former WWE Superstar wrestled across several promotions including Lucha Underground, NWA and even TNA/Impact Wrestling.