Planned Matches For WWE Money In The Bank

Here's what is planned for Money in the Bank

WWE is slated to hold its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event slated to be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The card for the show has already been decided upon, according to a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, WWE planned to hold this show in Baltimore. Now, the company will have to move the show. The belief was that it would be held in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleVotes reports that the show won’t be held at WWE’s training facility. Instead, WWE has a different location in mind for the show. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on where the show will take place.

WWE has already confirmed there will be both a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder bouts. Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have qualified for the women’s match.

Planned WWE Money in the Bank Matches

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

WWE Women’s Tag TeamChampions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella

