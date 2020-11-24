Monday, November 23, 2020

Planned WWE TLC Main Event

Here's the headliner

By Andrew Ravens
Photo Credit: WWE.com
TLC

The scheduled main event for this year’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event has been revealed. 

Dave Meltzer noted in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that the scheduled headliner for this show is Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Title. 

This will be the first time in a few months that Randy Orton won’t be featured in the main title picture on the RAW brand. 

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on which stipulation this match will have. Historically, WWE likes to add stipulations that are associated with the TLC theme whether that’s Chair, Tables, Ladder, and TLC matches. 

WWE is expected to confirm this match booking soon. Also, it’s been reported over the last few weeks that WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan feud. 

Meltzer wrote the following about this program and its status at TLC: 

“Right now regarding Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal title, that match is scheduled to take place at some point, it could be TLC, but it’s leaning toward a later date.”

WWE presents the TLC pay-per-view event on December 20, 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida that will air on the WWE Network. This will be the final pay-per-view show of 2020 for the company. 

