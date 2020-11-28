Plans To Demolish Historic Wrestling Venue “On Hold” Until After Pandemic

The venue for WrestleMania VI, WrestleMania 18, and the most-attended episode of Monday Night RAW ever might be getting demolished in the not too distant future. A report from Toronto’s Globe and Mail recently stated that plans are in place to demolish the Roger’s Center (formerly known as SkyDome).

67,678 attended WrestleMania VI (Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan) in the venue. 68,237 fans also attended WrestleMania X-8 (Hogan vs Rock, Jericho vs Triple H) at Skydome. A record 41,432 fans attended a special Saturday night version of RAW on February 13th, 1999 inside Skydome as well.

Rogers Communications, however, stated that any plans to demolish the famous venue have been put on hold. This is due to the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were exploring options for the stadium but through this year our primary focus has been keeping our customers connected and employees safe, so there is no update on the Rogers Centre to share at this time.”

– Andrew Garas, director of communications at Rogers.

WrestleMania VI: April 1, 1990 at Toronto’s Skydome

The original report stated that the plans were to demolish the building and build a new stadium on the property. Condo buildings and a shopping center would also be built. The new stadium would have a real grass field for Toronto Blue Jays baseball games. The Blue Jays played their home games in Buffalo this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WWE typically runs shows at the Scotiabank Arena (formerly Air Canada Center) in Toronto nowadays. The venue is home to the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs. WWE presented SummerSlam weekend and 4 straight nights of events from the venue last summer.