Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Changes In WWE NXT

Here's what happened

By Andrew Ravens
NXT WWE PC
NXT from the WWE Performance Center

WWE had to deal with another outbreak of talent testing positive for COVID-19. 

On Monday night, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that there were several positive tests in NXT the week of September 9th. As a result, it caused significant changes to NXT programming over the last couple of weeks. WWE knew of the situation ahead of last week’s episode of NXT.

Per the report, many wrestlers who have been training at WWE’s new makeshift training facility close by the Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19. 

It was noted that NXT creative had to be “conservative” in some aspects of the shows because of this.  While several classes at the PC ended up being canceled, some “essential coaches” were said to have remained. 

WWE does have policies in place for training sessions that include mandating masks while outside the ring, but not while inside or in the gym area.

Earlier this month it was reported that the WWE Performance Center is currently “being renovated and remodeled.”

At this time, there are no further details on what WWE is changing or improving at the Performance Center.

