Possible Names That Could Return At WWE Royal Rumble

There are two stars who could make a return at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV event.

PWInsider reports that those talents are WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream and WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal. It was noted in the report that Dream and Mahal are both currently scheduled to be in the same city as the first pay-per-view event of the year for the company.

Although there’s no word yet on if there are plans for them to return in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, it’s a possibility.

Return At WWE Royal Rumble

First up is Dream, who has been at the WWE Performance Center regularly since being pulled from the ring. He’s also been at all of the live episodes of NXT on the USA Network. He’s been out of action with a back injury in October.

Dream’s back injury was said to be “pretty serious” and there was no solid word on when he will be back in action, according to a report that surfaced this week. It was reported back in November that he was expected to be out for “a few months.” Thus, this timeline would have put him back in the ring in late 2019 or early 2020.

Regarding Mahal, he has been out of action since suffering a patellar tendon rupture since June 15, 2019 at a WWE live event in Denver. This led to him undergoing knee surgery in late June. At the time, it was reported that his expected return would be in the first few months of 2020 at the earliest.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

There are 12 open spots for the contest. The following names have been announced:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth.

