Possible Number Of Fans That Will Be Allowed To Attend WrestleMania 37

By Andrew Ravens
WrestleMania 37 is expected to undergo some changes. 

WWE is still listing WrestleMania 37 to take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but it was reported earlier this month that WWE has plans in place to move the show to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL will be holding Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium next year. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported today that the NFL is now planning for 20% capacity for the championship game. The stadium has a standard seating capacity of 65,618, and maybe a few more with temporary seating at a Super Bowl game.

So how does this impact WWE? The company usually does around the same number of fans as NFL games for stadium shows. Thus, this could be an indication as to how many fans can attend WrestleMania 37 as it could between 13,000 and 15,000 fans.

Because the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, things can change between the time of these two events, but they’re only a few months apart. 

March 28, 2021 is the date for WrestleMania 37. WWE has yet to announce the venue change for this show but is expected to do so. 

Florida has been more relaxed with its COVID-19 guidance compared to California. That’s the reason why AEW and WWE have held shows in the state since the start of the pandemic. 

