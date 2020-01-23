Possible Spoiler For Female Royal Rumble

After Kane, it appears that another star could be returning at Royal Rumble

Kane was recently confirmed to be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble event and a new report seems to have revealed another spoiler for the upcoming show.

PWinsider is reporting that former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is currently scheduled to be at the Minute Maid Park in Houston for the PPV event this Sunday night.

Word going around is that the former champion will be returning to the ring soon and she will be sent to the SmackDown brand, similar to the Usos.

Naomi has been out of action since July last year. Her last televised match took place in the final week of the month where the female star picked up a singles victory over Sarah Logan on Main Event.

She had revealed in September that she has been out of action due to some health and family issues and it was later reported that WWE officials had left Naomi and the Usos out of the 2019 draft because they had no creative plans for them.

The Usos returned to WWE programming recently when they appeared on SmackDown Live and saved Roman Reigns from an attack of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler during the January 3 episode of the show.

While not confirmed, the female Royal Rumble currently has 25 open spots and so it looks very likely that the former champion would be returning to the ring during the show.