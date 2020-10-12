Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE drafts saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day switching brands and latest reports suggest that we can see some more major changes during the night two of the drafts on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as well.

Dave Meltzer talked about the draft on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that the plans call for the Raw tag team champions Street Profits to be drafted to SmackDown.

Since the company has already drafted the SmackDown tag team champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to Raw, this would lead to the two teams replacing their titles with each other.

Another star who was originally slated to change brands was the former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and while not confirmed, this could be announced during the night two of the WWE drafts.

Since the Raw women’s champion Asuka is staying on her home brand, it’s expected that the SmackDown women’s champion Bayley will be staying on the Blue Brand as well but it’s something that is not confirmed.

The night two of the WWE drafts will be taking place on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. You can check out the current standing WWE rosters of Raw and SmackDown at this link.