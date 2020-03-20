Possible Title Matches For WrestleMania 36

The card for WrestleMania 36 is far from being finalized.

While the company has announced several matches for the show, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief is the show will change in some ways. However, those changes have yet to be confirmed.

Per the report, the original plans of having 16 total matches might be back in place. This plan had changed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but that was before the decision to split the show into two nights was made.

The belief is that plans for WrestleMania 36 will likely be finalized this week.

Potential matches that could be added to the show include RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, John Morrison and The Miz’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Andrade’s WWE United States Title, and The Kabuki Warriors’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Regarding Asuka and Sane, there had been plans for a Triple Threat with Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as well as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Andrade could make a title defense against Rey Mysterio, who beat Andrade in a non-title match on Monday’s RAW.

The plan had been for Bayley to defend her title in a six-woman match against the likes of Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and one other. This match is up in the air.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.