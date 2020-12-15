Potential Cause of Death For Zeus Revealed

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, passed away last Thursday in Marina Del Ray, California at the age of 62. New details have become available regarding his cause of death.

According to Zeus’ manager, Cindy Cowan, he had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in the days leading up to his death. Cowan told CNN that Lister’s symptoms “got really bad, really quick” and she added that he “couldn’t breathe and felt very weak.”

“It literally went so fast,” Cowan added.

Lister was supposed to be on-set filming in the days leading up to his death but he cancelled due to his illness. It is not clear if he ever did test positive for COVID-19, however.

“Tiny doesn’t miss movies; he took it very seriously,” Cowan added.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

WWE is saddened to learn that Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.https://t.co/ZhueFZ2hDw — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2020

Zeus officially wrestled in 5 matches during his brief in-ring career. His WWF matches took place at SummerSlam 89, Survivor Series 89, and then WWF No Holds Barred – The Match/The Movie that December.

Zeus also wrestled one match against Abdullah the Butcher in Puerto Rico the following July. He’d return to wrestling for one match in 1996. He wrestled as part of Kevin Sullivan’s “Alliance to end Hulkamania” at WCW Uncensored 96 in the Doomsday cage match against Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.