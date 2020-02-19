Potential Title Match For WrestleMania 36

A new match has been revealed for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that the current plan is for SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to defend the title against Naomi at the biggest event of the year for WWE.

WWE has already announced Carmella vs. Naomi for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The winner of this contest will then challenge Bayley for the strap at the Super ShowDown show in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on whether this currently planned match at WrestleMania will have an impact on Bayley’s title defense at Super ShowDown.

There’s no word yet on if they plan to do Carmella vs. Bayley in Saudi Arabia, and then Naomi vs. Bayley at WrestleMania.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.