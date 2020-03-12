President Trump Announces US-European Travel Ban That Falls Over WrestleMania 36 Week

President Trump has announced a 30-day travel ban between the United States and Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The imposed ban will begin this Friday at midnight and end after WrestleMania 36. European fans travelling into the United States for WrestleMania 36 will be affected by this decision. It’s worth noting that the ban will not include travel to and from the United Kingdom at this point in time.

It has been reported that WWE is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in relation to WrestleMania 36, which takes place in Tampa, Florida. Tampa city officials will be meeting to discuss viable options regarding several major events set to take place in the area, including WrestleMania. WWE recently denied reports they were cancelling this week’s episode of SmackDown due to concerns. They revealed the show will go ahead as planned, but they are putting “contingency plans” in place for future shows.

Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently defined the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. It has been confirmed in over 100 countries so far and has infected more than 120,000 people. There have been an unfortunate 4,300 coronavirus related deaths worldwide, with a vaccine taking as long as 18 months to develop.

Due to the nature of the coronavirus, numerous events have been postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Events, conventions, attractions and tours have been shut down in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.