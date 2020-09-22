Previews For Tonight’s AEW Late Night Dynamite & Dark Shows

All Elite Wrestling is dropping two new shows Tuesday night featuring more than a dozen fresh matches.

In addition to the weekly AEW Dark YouTube series, a one-hour Late Night Dynamite special will air on TNT following the NBA Playoff game.

- Advertisement -

Below are previews for both shows:

AEW Dark:

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.

The Gunn Club (Billy and Austin) vs. M’Badu and Cruz.

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia

The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol

Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico

Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.

Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom

The Dark Order (5 and 10) vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold

Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels

Late Night Dynamite on TNT:

Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter

Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay

Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears

Chris Jericho will join Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary.