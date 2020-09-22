Previews For Tonight’s AEW Late Night Dynamite & Dark Shows

All Elite Wrestling is dropping two new shows Tuesday night featuring more than a dozen fresh matches.
In addition to the weekly AEW Dark YouTube series, a one-hour Late Night Dynamite special will air on TNT following the NBA Playoff game.
Below are previews for both shows:
AEW Dark:
- The Butcher and The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.
- The Gunn Club (Billy and Austin) vs. M’Badu and Cruz.
- Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol
- Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico
- Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
- Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.
- Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom
- The Dark Order (5 and 10) vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold
- Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels
Late Night Dynamite on TNT:
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay
- Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears
Chris Jericho will join Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary.