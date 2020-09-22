Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Previews For Tonight’s AEW Late Night Dynamite & Dark Shows

By Michael Reichlin
Late Night Dynamite
AEW Late Night Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is dropping two new shows Tuesday night featuring more than a dozen fresh matches.

In addition to the weekly AEW Dark YouTube series, a one-hour Late Night Dynamite special will air on TNT following the NBA Playoff game.

Below are previews for both shows:

AEW Dark:

  • The Butcher and The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.
  • The Gunn Club (Billy and Austin) vs. M’Badu and Cruz.
  • Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia
  • The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol
  • Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico
  • Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
  • Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom
  • The Dark Order (5 and 10) vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold
  • Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels

Late Night Dynamite on TNT:

  • Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter
  • Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay
  • Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears

Chris Jericho will join Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary.

