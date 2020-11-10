Priscilla Kelly Comments On Darby Allin’s TNT Title Win

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin were married in November of 2018. In August, Kelly announced on Twitter that the couple was going through a divorce. Kelly noted at the time that they were not on bad terms and wished the best for each other. She appears to be happy for Darby’s recent success at AEW Full Gear, where he defeated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

She took to Twitter to congratulate Allin on the win:

It’s crazy watching someone start from barely having money to eat to taking over the world. No one deserves it more, and I’m super proud to have been there to watch him grow over the years into who he is as a performer today.



Congrats @DarbyAllin,

a Hell of a champion. ? ? pic.twitter.com/YV7IUdukX2 — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) November 10, 2020

Kelly released the following statement in August:

“The last few months have been extremely difficult, and there’s been a lot of questions. Not only due to Covid and the loss of work for myself, but also due to the fact that Darby and I have been going through a divorce.”

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we have come to the conclusion that we are just not compatible together as people. We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what’s best for both of us and our wellbeing. I hope to see him continue his rise in the entertainment industry and take the world by storm as he already is. As for me, it’s time to begin a new chapter.”

Kelly’s last match came in the main event of UWN’s 2nd weekly PPV. She lost to Thunder Rosa in a match for the NWA Women’s Championship.