Promoter Talks Joe Exotic’s Pro-Wrestling History

Netflix’s documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” is currently a popular hit on the streaming service. Many pro-wrestling personalities have spoken about Joe Exotic’s history in the wrestling industry ever since its release.

Vice recently spoke to promoter Robert Langdon from Texoma Pro Wrestling who worked with Joe to promote multiple shows. The events served as a fundraiser for Joe’s zoos. Joe Exotic served as the color commentator for the shows which were streamed on his official YouTube channel.

“Joe knew nothing about wrestling. And we knew this,” Langdon said. “We spent a lot of money on the show to make sure Joe looked professional.”

The first show took place in the parking lot of Joe’s zoo and included a nighttime fireworks display. A second show was organized two years later in the zoo itself. This show featured WWE alumni Charlie Haas and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Tim Storm. Wrestler Moonshine Mantell was also on the show and spoke about his experience with Vice.

“You meet the biggest characters in (wrestling), so when I first met Joe Exotic, it was just another night. I didn’t think anything of the stuff he wore, the tigers, anything like that, I was just like, ‘yeah, this is definitely pro wrestling,’” Mantell said. “He fit right in just perfectly.”

Langdon also spoke about how he didn’t make any money on the show but that didn’t matter to him. As others who worked the shows have mentioned, they enjoyed being around the big cats.

“It was really different. We didn’t pull a large crowd, so I kinda lost my butt on it,” Langdon continued. “But it wasn’t about the money; it was about the animals.”

Tim Storm On Joe Exotic’s Wrestling Shows

NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke about his experience working with Joe Exotic. He noted that he was shocked by what he was charged and convicted of in a video posted to the NWA YouTube channel.

The full piece from Vice can be viewed here.