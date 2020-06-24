Protocol For WWE COVID-19 Testing, Affect On TV Tapings, Latest Numbers

The fallout from multiple people testing positive for COVID-19 in WWE this week continues. Originally, the word was that three people including in-ring talent tested positive.

Now, Pwinsider.com reports that the number of positives is in “the two dozen range”, although that number has not been confirmed. Per the report, the positive tests were said to be across the board between talent, staff, and production.

WWE is slated to tape television this Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks of RAW and SmackDown. This includes this week’s episode of SmackDown, which was not taped last week due to a developmental talent testing positive for the virus.

Unlike previous weeks, friends and family will not be allowed at the tapings in order to work in the crowd among the WWE Performance Center recruits as fans.

Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline that as a result of the latest batch of positive test results, it does affect at least one person scheduled for the tapings if not more. As a result, there are changes to WWE’s protocols for people working TV tapings. The tapings are not canceled at this point.

Before the first positive test result, WWE had been taking temperatures of people and asking them questions.

One talent said that COVID-19 testing will now take place at every taping. Also, talent will reportedly be tested twice this week and expected to isolate and stay in their rooms and homes for now. WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”