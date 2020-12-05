QT Marshall Talks ‘Nepotism’ in AEW, Having To Prove Himself

AEW star QT Marshall recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. The Nightmare Family member discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including teaming with Dustin Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling.

“There’s a lot of nepotism and stuff that goes along with that, being friends with Cody” QT Marshall began on the podcast. “I always feel like I just, I need to prove myself. Even though like I’ve been training in wrestling for 16 years and I don’t really need to prove myself? But to certain fans? I feel like I always do. I always have to justify why I’m here.”

QT Marshall also discussed the Bunkhouse match that he took part in recently. The Natural Nightmares took on The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite in a bloody affair. Marshall hit a massive elbow drop during the match from the top of a ladder, something he discussed on the Talk Is Jericho podcast.

QT Marshall on The Bunkhouse Match

“What could I do…that if I never wrestle again? What could I do that would live forever? The night before I was just at the building looking over stuff, you know as I do for the production side of things. I saw a humongous ladder and I was like, ‘what if I jump off this ladder?’ And then I climbed up when no one was here, I just climbed up and I looked down. I literally yelled to one of the production guys and was like, ‘hide this ladder, because this one is way too big!”‘

