Quick Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 3

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their third day of the G1 Climax 30 tournament today.
NJPW World Video (Japanese commentary)
English commentary will be uploaded this week.
NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 3 Results
Gabriel Kidd def. Yuya Uemura (7:21, Pinfall, Double Underhook Suplex)
A Block: Jeff Cobb def. Shingo Takagi (11:44, Pinfall, Tour of the Islands)
A Block: Kazuchika Okada def. Yujiro Takahashi (12:01, Submission, Money Clip)
A Block: Taichi def. Minoru Suzuki (12:11, Pinfall, Black Mephisto)
A Block: Will Ospreay def. Tomohiro Ishii (18:20, Pinfall, Stormbreaker)
A Block: Jay White def. Kota Ibushi (20:28, Pinfall, Blade Runner)
Standings
A Block
4 points – Will Ospreay, Taichi, Jay White
2 points – Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi
0 points – Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi
B Block
2 points – Juice Robinson, Toru Yano, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Naito
0 points – EVIL, Hirooki Goto, SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI