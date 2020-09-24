Thursday, September 24, 2020

Quick Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 4

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their fourth day of the G1 Climax 30 tournament today.

NJPW World Video (Japanese commentary)

English commentary will be uploaded this week.

NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 4 Results

Yota Tsuji def. Yuya Uemura (8:13, Submission, Boston Crab)

B Block: Hirooki Goto def. SANADA (11:03, Pinfall, GTR)

B Block: Toru Yano def. Hiroshi Tanahashi (7:15, Pinfall, Leg Hook Cradle)

B Block: Juice Robinson def. KENTA (17:01, Pinfall, Pulp Friction)

B Block: EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI (17:21, Pinfall, EVIL)

B Block: Tetsuya Naito def. Zack Sabre Jr. (28:28, Pinfall, Destino)

Standings

A Block
4 points – Will Ospreay, Taichi, Jay White
2 points – Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi
0 points – Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi

B Block
4 points – Juice Robinson, Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito
2 points – KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, EVIL
0 points – SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI

