R-Truth Calls WWE One Of The “Most Forgiving Places”

WWE Superstar R-Truth has explained how WWE is "one of the most forgiving places" to work.

WWE Superstar and former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has explained how WWE is one of the most “forgiving” places to work. Speaking with the NotSam Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth reflected how, during his first run in WWE as K-Kwik, he was possibly too outspoken. Upon leaving in 2002, he was worried he had done irreparable damage between himself and the company.

“I thought I broke that bridge” R-Truth revealed. “One thing about this company [WWE] they give you. They let you go mature.”

He continued, “[…] this is one of the most forgiving places where. I probably thought I would never, ever have a chance to come back. But they [WWE], they know you make mistakes. They know you sometimes have to mature.”

R-Truth’s Departure And Return

R-Truth was used sporadically during his time with WWE in the early 2000s. He was in a tag team with Road Dogg and also participated in WWE’s Hardcore division of the time.

After leaving WWE, he joined Total Nonstop-Action Wrestling (TNA) where he would win multiple championships. During his time there, he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and NWA World Tag Team Championships. R-Truth would eventually re-sign with WWE in 2008.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.