R-Truth Releases Music Video For His New Single ‘Set It Off’

R-Truth has released a new music video for his latest single “Set It Off”.

The Raw star looks to showcase his rapping skills in the track produced by J-Trx. The song is released exclusively through World Star Hip-Hop.

“I’m setting off the new decade with my new single ‘Set It Off,’” R-Truth told HipHopDX. “The word itself is powerful, it’s leading, it’s the start, it’s like the releasing or the spark that sets that flame of fire … like I’m reintroducing myself.”

R-Truth is trying to bridge the gap between music and wrestling. He even has a new slogan now for the same.

“If you don’t know me or haven’t heard of me throughout my career, guarantee someone you know has and DOES know me, and I’m bout to SET IT OFF. Your favorite wrestler is your favorite rapper!”

The former 24/7 Champion has been making music since 2003 and looks like we’ll see more tunes from him. R-truth said that he will be releasing a single every four to six weeks from now on.

Speaking about “Set It Off”, R-Truth told Uproxx, “…that’s just the beginning of the slew of music that I’m going to be dropping. We’re going to be dropping a single every four to six weeks.”

He also said that he’ll be getting into music more and has a tour as well as concerts planned for the future, taking a route similar to Chris Jericho.

R-Truth has been doing music before he got into wrestling. He believes that his roots are from music, and he got into wrestling because of it.

R-Truth has a lot of goals in mind when it comes to music. He said that he’s at his peak in wrestling right now and he’s only going to go up from here. He also revealed what his next single after “Set It Off” will be called.

“I’m going to ride this thing until the wheels fall off,” he said. “I haven’t even started yet. There’s things I haven’t even done, accomplished and goals I haven’t reached yet. And I’m off to a damn good start. I’m at the highest of my peak right now. I’m hot right now,” R-Truth told Popculture. “Right now I got on a shirt, hoodie and a jacket on. Super hot. The sky’s the limit. I am grateful to have the opportunity that I have now. I’m so excited for ‘Set It Off.’ After that, I got ‘Hit em Up’ coming.”

WWE also released a sneak peek for the newest WWE 24 documentary which will focus on R-Truth. The clip showcases Truth’s love and passion for music, and his process in creating new music.

