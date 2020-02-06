R-Truth Reveals Brock Lesnar Has Been “Pitching Ideas” To Work With Him

WWE Superstar R-Truth has revealed that the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar has been "pitching ideas" to work with him again.

According to former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Brock Lesnar has been actively pushing to work with him again. The two shared the ring a few weeks ago before the Royal Rumble, with Truth threatening to eliminate Paul Heyman from the Rumble match. Their entire promo was supposedly completely unscripted.

“Brock actually has been pitching ideas,” R-Truth told UpRoxx.com. “He wants to work with me doing something because of that segment. He pitched a couple ideas. He and I talked afterwards. The sky’s the limit. This business is always changing, and I’m always changing with things.”

Respect For R-Truth

According to Mark Henry and Bully Ray, Lesnar holds R-Truth in high regard due to his veteran status. According to Henry, Lesnar wasn’t even aware that Truth would be a part of the promo segment.

“This was purely Heyman and Truth” Henry revealed. “When I heard it, I was like, No, no. [But] like the more that I saw Brock’s reaction? I realised it was true. That’s the only way that he could break like that. There was no acting. Brock was reacting. And it was absolutely beautiful.”

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown. The pay-per-view takes place on February 27th at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.