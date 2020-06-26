Randy Orton Campaigning To Wrestle WWE NXT Stars

It’s been well documented that Randy Orton had a social media exchange with Tommaso Ciampa, but the possibility of that match happening could come true.

WrestleTalk reports that the former WWE Champion wants a run with some of the WWE NXT Superstars. Per the report, Orton is said to be hoping to work with some of the NXT roster in the coming months.

Orton has pitched the idea of working with some of the NXT Superstars including Ciampa and current NXT Champion Adam Cole. While Cole is on the list, Ciampa is one of the people he would be keen on working with.

The feud would not necessarily take place on RAW as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly been unhappy with NXT ratings. As seen in the past with other stars, it’s possible that WWE sends Orton down to NXT to help boost ratings.

At the time of Orton and Ciampa going back and forth on social media, it was reported that WWE had no plans to do Orton vs. Ciampa. That could change.

This would also fall in line with Ciampa being against moving to the main roster full-time due to its brutal travel schedule. Per the report, Ciampa is now more open to doing a one-off program with Orton on RAW because shows are being taped at one location – WWE Performance Center in Orlando – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Randy Orton Talks Tommaso Ciampa’s Retirement Claims If Called Up To Main Roster