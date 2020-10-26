Sunday, October 25, 2020

Randy Orton Dethrones Drew McIntyre As WWE Champion

Randy Orton is the champion

By Andrew Ravens

The third match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton ended up serving as the main event of the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. 

The contest was held inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. It was a long match with them using various weapons.

Orton used bolt cutters to get out of the cell only for them to climb the cell and brawl on top of it. They crawled down the cell until Orton sent him flying through the air and crashing onto the announce table. Back in the ring, McIntyre missed the claymore kick and Orton hit the RKO to win the title. Orton is now a 14-time world champion. 

This feud dates back to August. McIntyre successfully retained the WWE Title over Orton at SummerSlam with a backslide. 

Orton would then drop a loss to Keith Lee at Clash of Champions. So, WWE decided to have three separate singles matches with the winners of those bouts advancing to a Triple Threat Match later in an August 31st episode of RAW.

Orton beat Kevin Owens to advance to the finals where he would defeat Lee and Seth Rollins to earn a second title match. However, at Payback, McIntyre retained the WWE Title in an Ambulance Match. 

The third match was set up with McIntyre wanting to get revenge on Orton, who attacked Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian, and Shawn Michaels on an episode of RAW. These legends got involved in their Payback match with Orton blaming them for costing him the title. 

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton winning the WWE Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

