Monday, August 24, 2020

Randy Orton Interested In Feuding With “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has expressed his interest in reigniting an old feud so he can compete against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

By Steve Russell
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Prior to facing off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during last night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, Randy Orton expressed his interest in eventually feuding with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Orton discussed his interest in feuding with Wyatt. He stressed how “[…] if The Fiend has a bone to pick with anybody, it’s the Legend Killer.”

“I think the potential would be there for it to be a good feud. The Fiend is a character that’s really hard to figure out because I know, at first, he was supposed to be comparable to the devil and a bad guy through and through, obviously. But times have changed, and I think a lot of people really enjoy the Undertaker-like magic that The Fiend brought to the table.”

Randy Orton On Bray Wyatt’s Storytelling Skills

Randy Orton pointed to how the two have previously clashed at WrestleMania 33. At that time, Orton defeated Wyatt to claim the WWE Championship. He believes this gives them ample history to set up a new rivalry without ignoring their past. He confessed how he tends to perform best with a “certain type of character, certain type of WWE superstar.”

According to Orton, Wyatt doesn’t really fit that mold. However, Wyatt’s ability to convey a story makes Orton believe they could create something special with a renewed rivalry.

“[…] I think with his ability to tell a story and his ability to portray the characters he’s come up with so well, I think that it’s something that we would have to do in the future. Hopefully The Fiend is around for a long time yet to come, and he’s the new Undertaker, so I don’t see how we’d miss each other if that is the case.”

Randy Orton lost his WWE Championship matchup against Drew McIntyre last night during SummerSlam. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt managed to best Braun Strowman and once again become the WWE Universal Champion. He was then attacked by a returning Roman Reigns.

ViaWrestleZone

Randy Orton Interested In Feuding With "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

