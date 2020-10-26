Randy Orton Reacts To 14th World Title Victory At Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton added another impressive achievement to his long list of accomplishments when he defeated Drew McIntyre at tonight’s Hell In A Cell PPV to win his 14th world title.

The new WWE Champion was interviewed backstage after the show where he was asked if the 14th world title is the sweetest yet. Replying to it, the Legend Killer mentioned how he has put many legends out to pasture.

Orton then discussed how there is a very short yet impressive list of competitors who have won the world title for 14 times in their careers and claimed that if this win doesn’t make him a legend, at least it’s sweet:

“There is a very short yet impressive list of men that have held this title for 14 times or more. My mentor Triple H, my mentor Ric Flair, one of my greatest opponents, John Cena.

That’s a short list I am now a part of.” said Randy “So yes I would say if tonight’s win didn’t make me a legend, well at the very least it definitely is sweet.”

This title change with Randy Orton makes the upcoming few weeks very interesting considering the fact that Survivor Series is the next big show in WWE’s yearly lineup of PPVs.

The company has focused on the rivalry between brands for the last few years of the Survivor Series PPV and fans are waiting to see if officials continue this approach this year as well.

