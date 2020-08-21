Randy Orton Reveals Original Plans For Ric Flair Segment On RAW

Randy Orton took part in a conference call on Friday ahead of his match at SummerSlam.

Around 4 minutes into the call, Orton was asked about his memorable segment on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago that closed out the show. It saw him take out WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with a low blow and punt kick.

This is where he revealed that original plans didn’t call for Flair to cut a full promo, but rather just to say a few weeks that the camera would pick up.

“I’ll tell you what he was never supposed to grab the microphone from me that night. He was just supposed to say a few things under his breath that the hand held camera in the ring may or may not have picked up.

You were supposed to see our facial expressions and get an idea that he was bringing me back in and eventually we had the hug. I turned on him but when he grabbed the mic I was thinking, ‘Ah, come on Ric you’re not supposed to grab the mic’, but then he went on to cut that promo and it was very touching.”

Orton stated that Flair meant everything he said and that’s why he’s so special to the business. Orton stated that Flair has always left his heart out there in the ring and every emotion you get out there from Flair, which is why Orton thinks it’s one of the reasons Flair is the best.

Orton will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at SummerSlam.