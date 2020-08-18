Randy Orton & Ric Flair Segment Reportedly Edited For TV

Last week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton punted Ric Flair to close the show. This week on RAW, Orton did the same to Shawn Michaels. According to a report from Fightful, however, the segment with Orton and Flair was edited for television.

Those in attendance at the tapings say several minutes of content was filmed for the segment but never aired. Evidently, there was much more to Orton’s promo than what was shown on television. Sources within WWE are reportedly saying the segment was cut for time and did not have anything to do with the quality of the segment or the material that wasn’t used.

- Advertisement -

Since WrestleMania, Orton has punted Edge, Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair, and now Shawn Michaels. This is something of callback to Orton’s run as the Legend Killer earlier in his career.

Orton will challenge Drew McIntyre this Sunday at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

Highlights from the segment between Orton and Flair from last week can be viewed in the player below:

Orton is a perfect 6-0 since losing to Edge at WrestleMania. He’s defeated Edge, Christian, R-Truth, Big Show, and Kevin Owens in singles competition. He also teamed with Andrade & Angel Garza in a victory over the Viking Raiders and Big Show.