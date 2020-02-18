Randy Orton Sends Message To Matt Riddle, Riddle Responds

Randy Orton seemed conflicted on RAW this Monday when he apologized to and then attacked Matt Hardy. He sent out a Twitter message to Matt Riddle recently which seemed to be just as conflicted.
Orton sent out the following to his followers on Twitter recently:
Matt Riddle then responded with the following:
Matt Riddle also put out what he is referring to as an official statement regarding Johnny Gargano’s actions from TakeOver: Portland. Gargano turned on Tommaso Ciampa in the main event, costing Ciampa the title in his match against Adam Cole.
Riddle and Pete Dunne are currently celebrating winning the NXT Tag Team Championships from Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Riddle and Dunne are the 17th team to win the NXT tag team championships. They enter the title’s 20th reign in its lineage.
Kyle O’Reilly wrote the following about Undisputed Era dropping championships lately:
Triple H recently addressed Matt Riddle’s possible heat with Vince McMahon at a press event for TakeOver: Portland.
“To be honest with you, I haven’t asked anybody about it. Vince didn’t express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I’m sure if there were an issue, he would’ve called me directly. He’s not shy about that.”