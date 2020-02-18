Randy Orton Sends Message To Matt Riddle, Riddle Responds

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle recently had an exchange on Twitter.

Randy Orton seemed conflicted on RAW this Monday when he apologized to and then attacked Matt Hardy. He sent out a Twitter message to Matt Riddle recently which seemed to be just as conflicted.

Orton sent out the following to his followers on Twitter recently:

Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also fuck off. https://t.co/rsfDz8cCDG — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 18, 2020

Matt Riddle then responded with the following:

I woke up at the crack of noon today and saw this, and I all I could think was “Randy is the Coolest! Also don’t smash my head with a chair bro” #viper #bro #stallion https://t.co/tfMV3L6kZX — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 18, 2020

Matt Riddle also put out what he is referring to as an official statement regarding Johnny Gargano’s actions from TakeOver: Portland. Gargano turned on Tommaso Ciampa in the main event, costing Ciampa the title in his match against Adam Cole.

Caught up in the celeBROtory festivities in Portland, forgot to comment on @JohnnyGargano’s actions at #NXTTakeOver.



Official statement: “Not cool BRO.” #WWENXT — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 18, 2020

Riddle and Pete Dunne are currently celebrating winning the NXT Tag Team Championships from Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Riddle and Dunne are the 17th team to win the NXT tag team championships. They enter the title’s 20th reign in its lineage.

Bros

Stallions

Broserweights

Champions pic.twitter.com/WPHU4mvkrQ — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 18, 2020

Kyle O’Reilly wrote the following about Undisputed Era dropping championships lately:

So what if we lost some gold, just means we gotta be the first 4X tag champs and 2X NA champ. Having a group of friends like this is worth its weight in gold anyways, and with the 4 of us here that’s AT LEAST 300 lbs of gold. https://t.co/khEisKrifA — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 17, 2020

Triple H recently addressed Matt Riddle’s possible heat with Vince McMahon at a press event for TakeOver: Portland.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t asked anybody about it. Vince didn’t express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I’m sure if there were an issue, he would’ve called me directly. He’s not shy about that.”