Randy Orton Takes Issue With Latest WrestleMania Advertising

WWE veteran Randy Orton isn't happy about being left off WWE's recent WrestleMania advertising efforts, sharing his thoughts on social media.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is preparing to face off against his former-Rated RKO tag team partner Edge at WrestleMania 36. Fans may not know it, however, looking at the recent posters advertising the event.

WrestleMania 36 will now take place across two nights. WWE shared an image to their social media, hyping the news. Newly announced Host of WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski, is presented front and center. Randy Orton, however, is missing. Other Superstars featured include John Cena, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar are also present.

Taking to his Instagram account, Orton shared his thoughts on being overlooked, writing: “Well ain’t that some bullshit. #letmecounttheways”

Randy Orton Vs Edge

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing matchup. Despite being planned to continue without an audience, the two are expected to clash on the “Grandest Stage of them All.”

Originally meant to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WrestleMania 36 will now take place across April 4 and April 5 from multiple locations. The WWE Performance Center has already been confirmed as being one of the sites.

This decision was made due to the current coronavirus pandemic, which has affected events, conventions and sports worldwide.