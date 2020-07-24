Randy Orton Trolls AJ Styles After Downplaying His Flat Earth Belief

Randy Orton didn’t let up on AJ Styles as he poked fun at the WWE Intercontinental Champion for his interesting belief.

For a few years, there has been an ongoing joke about Styles believing that the earth is flat. Earlier this week, Orton made fun of Styles for the belief by writing the following in a response to RJ City:

- Advertisement -

“They council me, they understand Multiple musical notes F**k you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’…. also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT.”

Styles recently talked about this topic on his official Twitch channel.

“For instance, the whole flat Earth thing. I’m with you guys. Randy Orton likes to be a turd…I’m like, come on! There are some interesting things that come up, and I was like, wow, that’s interesting. You know? But it was never, ‘It’s flat! It’s flat! You’re gonna fall!’ It’s never been like that. Just because I said that was interesting I’m now a flat Earther? I’m like, alright then.”

Orton saw the latest comments made by Styles and trolled him yet again, as seen below:

Jokes about Styles believing in this theory is due to Daniel Bryan, who shared it during an episode of Talking Smack.