Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV.
WWE did so during Monday’s episode of RAW. Just last week, Orton attacked Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian, and Shawn Michaels to close the show.
This week’s show saw Orton open with a promo in the backstage area where he talked about the attack and issued a match challenge to the WWE champion.
This led to McIntyre attacking him to get some revenge. In the second hour of the show, McIntyre cut a promo and accepted the challenge issued by Orton. WWE also confirmed that this will, in fact, be a Hell in a Cell Match.
So far, this is the second Hell in a Cell Match to be confirmed on the card. McIntyre retained the WWE Title over Orton at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions.
WWE presents the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event on October 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network.
Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Card
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell Match
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell Match
