Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV.

WWE did so during Monday’s episode of RAW. Just last week, Orton attacked Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian, and Shawn Michaels to close the show.

- Advertisement -

This week’s show saw Orton open with a promo in the backstage area where he talked about the attack and issued a match challenge to the WWE champion.

This led to McIntyre attacking him to get some revenge. In the second hour of the show, McIntyre cut a promo and accepted the challenge issued by Orton. WWE also confirmed that this will, in fact, be a Hell in a Cell Match.

So far, this is the second Hell in a Cell Match to be confirmed on the card. McIntyre retained the WWE Title over Orton at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions.

WWE presents the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event on October 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell Match

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report