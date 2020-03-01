Randy Orton vs Edge Match Will Reportedly Have Stipulation Added At WrestleMania

Edge returned to WWE at Royal Rumble which was no one saw coming. After the Royal Rumble, Edge made his return after being nine years away from it.

But it was not all celebrations as Randy Orton brutally assaulted Edge on Raw a few weeks ago with a chair shot to the neck.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to have a match between Randy Orton and Edge at WrestleMania 35, and it will have a stipulation added to it.

Adding a stipulation to such an important match will make the match stand out more from the bunch of other matches on the WrestleMania card.

A traditional match would require Edge to take a lot of bumps, so maybe it’s WWE’s way of dealing with the situation by adding a stipulation that lets Edge work a longer match without risking his body too much.

Edge’s last match at WrestleMania XXVII was against Alberto Del Rio, where he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship.

At WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Universal Championship will also be on the line with new champ Goldberg defending it against Roman Reigns.

Charlotte Flair will try to take on the NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, while The Fiend will go one-on-one against John Cena. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against whoever wins the women’s Elimination Chamber. It could be any one of these women: Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, or Sarah Logan.

WrestleMania 36 will emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020.

Edge’s Return To WWE RAW Revealed