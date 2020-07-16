NWA Likely Shutting Down, According To Raven

Raven says he has heard Billy Corgan won't be bringing back the NWA.

Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017, taking over ownership of the company that October. The promotion recently parted ways with Executive Producer Dave Lagana due to allegations made as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

According to comments made recently by Raven, he has heard that Corgan is disillusioned with wrestling at the moment and is likely not bringing the NWA back.

During an interview with Hannibal, Raven was asked about possibly helping with the creative for the NWA. This is when Raven responded that he has heard Corgan will be shutting the NWA down.

“Me and Billy get along really well but I think Billy’s shutting it down, from what I hear,” Raven said. “Billy really does the booking, Billy does all the booking, at least he did with Resistance Pro. He liked me there to have my wrestling mind so I could say yay or nay to ideas. Like if they make sense or they don’t but ultimately he was the final say on everything as he should have been.”

Raven continued to say that he’s heard Corgan will not be bringing the NWA back.

“I heard it through the grapevine that Billy’s not opening it back up, he’s really disillusioned.”

Raven’s comments can be heard in the player below: