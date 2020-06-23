6 Dolph Ziggler Will Challenge Drew McIntyre For The WWE Title At Extreme Rules

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came down to the ring to begin this week’s show but was quickly interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Dolph pointed out that AJ Styles was traded to SmackDown and Ziggler and Roode are coming to RAW. Ziggler told McIntyre that nobody is happier that he is champion and claimed that McIntyre owed him something.

Dolph took credit for bringing McIntyre back after he got fired and added that McIntyre is WWE Champion because of him as well. Ziggler noted that McIntyre needs a challenger for Extreme Rules and said he wants a title match. McIntyre told Ziggler that he has been losing a lot since they split up as a team.

Drew told Ziggler that he has become an entitled jackass that thinks the world owes him something. McIntyre accepted Ziggler’s challenge for a title match at Extreme Rules.