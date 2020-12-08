Reason Alexa Bliss Missed This Week’s Raw Revealed

Alexa Bliss apparently missed this week’s episode of Raw because she is in Los Angeles where Bliss and several other WWE superstars are working on the upcoming reboot of Punky Brewster.

WWE Hall Of Famer and backstage producer D-Von Dudley recently posted a video on Cameo where he confirmed that he has been in LA to help produce the reboot of the sitcom.

Interestingly, the WWE legend noted that both Bliss and Charlotte Flair, who has been out of action since June this year, are with him. You can check out the video he posted below:

D-Von Dudley is helping produce a reboot of “Punky Brewster” with Alexa Bliss & Charlotte!



This was confirmed via D-Von’s Cameo. Not my video but still- interesting news! Wonder how that’s gonna turn out! pic.twitter.com/P5TQ5XSfql — Hunter ?? (@xBlackStarPunkx) December 6, 2020

Punky Brewster is a popular sitcom of American TV from the 80s. The show’s story centers around a young girl named Penelope “Punky” Brewster who is raised by a foster parent.

A ten episode revival of the show was announced back in the summer of 2019 and the reboot is scheduled to air on NBC Universal’s Peacock network.

Alexa Bliss appeared on last week’s episode of Raw where she was part of a weird segment between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt which was a product of Vince McMahon’s vision.

It’s unknown if Bliss will be taking an extended break from the company for the show or if she will be back on WWE programming soon. Stay tuned for updates.