Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WrestleMania Go Home Episode Of Raw

Drew McIntyre had missed the WrestleMania go-home episode of Monday Night Raw and instead of having a face to face confrontation with Brock Lesnar, he only appeared through a video package on the show.

Dave Meltzer talked about the episode in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and revealed that the new WWE Champion missed the show because he was in quarantine after returning from his home country.

Both McIntyre and Sheamus were in the UK on a tour to promote WrestleMania 36 and they were called back to the United States on March 12 because of the travel restrictions that were being put in the place.

However, both the stars had to quarantine themselves after returning from a foreign country and the former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre could not appear at the show because his isolation period was not over.

Both Bobby Lashley who was called back from a promotional tour of South Africa and Kairi Sane who went to Japan to get married missed the builds for their WrestleMania feud because of the same reason as well.

Sane, alongside her partner Asuka defended the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania and dropped the titles while Lashley faced Aleister Black in a match with no build.

Drew McIntyre went on to face Brock Lesnar and he completed the story that started with his Royal Rumble victory by defeating the Beast Incarnate at the Show Of Shows.