Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Reason Why Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Didn’t Get WWE Executive Director Positions Last Year

By Andrew Ravens
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Last year, there were some fans curious why WWE didn’t give Triple H and Stephanie McMahon the positions as Executive Directors of SmackDown and RAW. 

Instead, Eric Bischoff took the role on SmackDown and Paul Heyman on RAW. Fightful Select reported today that the married couple wasn’t given the roles for different reasons. 

It was stated that many people backstage were “shocked” that Paul Heyman was put into this role as he was under Vince McMahon. It was noted that Heyman had been “the loudest voice in the RAW writer’s room” before getting the Executive Director position.

It was said that Stephanie “didn’t want that spot” as she is happy with her current role in WWE. On the flip side, Triple H didn’t get the spot as most believed that “if Triple H wanted the role, he’d have it.” Thus, he wasn’t interested as he’s in charge of the NXT brand. 

Of course, both Heyman and Bischoff are no longer in these roles. In both cases, Vince McMahon made the decision to remove them. 

After a few months of Heyman being on the sidelines, he was paired with Roman Reigns while Bischoff hasn’t been in WWE or on television since his departure. 

Backstage News On If Paul Heyman Has Creative Influence On Other SmackDown Storylines

