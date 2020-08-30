Sunday, August 30, 2020

Reason Why WWE Paired Roman Reigns With Paul Heyman

The unthinkable alliance could turn out to be interesting

By Andrew Ravens

One of the bigger pieces of news to come out this week was the pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. 

It’s been reported that WWE had plans to give Reigns more of an edgier side coming out of WrestleMania 36 where he was supposed to beat Goldberg for the Universal Title. That didn’t happen as Reigns went on hiatus. 

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason for the alliance between the two men was due to WWE needing to justify the big-money contract that Heyman has.

t was also done as a way to cement Reigns’ heel turn. Heyman hadn’t been used on television since WrestleMania and there’s no word on when Lesnar is expected to return. Thus, Heyman was being paid without working. 

It should be noted that Heyman did have two different deals with WWE – one for being a performer and the other being for the role of RAW Executive Director. Of course, Heyman lost on the second deal when Vince McMahon decided to remove him. 

With such grand plans that WWE has for Reigns as a heel, it made sense to pair Heyman with him another big star. 

