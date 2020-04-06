Recap Of Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena In Firefly Funhouse Match At WrestleMania 36

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt in a rematch at WWE’s biggest event of the year was one of the more unique segments to take place under the WWE banner.

There wasn’t a clear cut winner but it appears that Wyatt got his revenge by apparently beating the former WWE Champion.

They did a time warp where Cena reenacted his WWE debut in his old gear where he was supposed to slap Wyatt just like he did Kurt Angle in 2002 but Cena failed to do so. They did an old school Saturday Night’s Main Event skit where they were bodybuilders.

The next trip was Cena bringing back his rapper gimmick where he did some rhymes and Wyatt cut a promo about how Cena is a bully and will do anything for fame. Wyatt laid him out with a chain.

Wyatt then dressed up as his old gimmick and cut a promo about Cena was supposed to be a man of the people. He was in a barn-like structure. Wyatt wanted Cena to hit him with a chair because he didn’t do it at WrestleMania 30. Cena swung and Wyatt disappeared.

This led to Wyatt dressing up as Eric Bischoff and Cena dressed in NWO gear while acting like Hulk Hogan. Cena finally attacked him until Wyatt disappeared and came out dressed as The Fiend. He hit Sister Abigail then choked him out with the Mandible Claw to end the match. There was never the sound of the bell.

This comes after Cena beat Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the time, many fans thought Wyatt should’ve gone over in the contest. Years later, they finally got their wish granted.

Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns and Cena vs. Elias were reportedly scheduled for the show but plans changed when the decision to have Wyatt drop the Universal Title to Goldberg at Super ShowDown.