Recent Ronda Rousey Comments Reportedly Not A Work

Ronda Rousey has become the talk of the town recently after calling out the WWE fans in a recent interview and labelling the members of the WWE Universe as ‘ungrateful’.

Her comments led many to believe that WWE was planting seeds for the former UFC star’s return as a heel, but latest reports suggest that this is not the case.

Dave Meltzer talked about Rousey in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. He revealed that there are no immediate plans for her return and confirmed that her recent comments are not a work.

While Meltzer said that he expects the former Champion to work WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles next year, she is not expected back on WWE programming anytime soon.

Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Comments

The controversy sparked from Ronda Rousey’s comments on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast where the former Champion talked about her time in WWE.

She first claimed that she would not return to WWE programming on a fulltime basis and the former UFC Champion then went on to blast the WWE fans:

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.”

These comments from Ronda Rousey have created ripples in the wrestling world and sparked negative reactions from WWE stars such as Lana, Nia Jax and more.

What do you think about the former UFC Champion's remarks about the wrestling business?