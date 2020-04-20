Recently Released Wrestler Rumored For WWE RAW Appearance

There is reason to believe it’s possible that one of the many wrestlers released from WWE last week will be on RAW tonight. There is no information on who the wrestler might be, however. Ryan Satin recently noted on Twitter that his sources are telling him one released wrestler might appear on RAW tonight:

Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020

RAW will be live tonight as WWE doesn’t revert back to taping episodes until next week. Drake Maverick has already committed to finishing out the NXT cruiserweight tournament despite being announced as one of the roster cuts last week.

WWE Recently Released Wrestlers

The following names were officially released from WWE last week:

Drake Maverick

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Lio Rush

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Erik Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda

Primo & Epico Colon

Mike Kanellis (Bennett)

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Additionally, several backstage producers/agents had their contracts furloughed (provided they were full-time WWE employees, otherwise they were released outright).

Tonight’s episode of RAW has 3 scheduled matches already announced. All 3 bouts confirmed for tonight will be Money in the Bank qualifiers.

Money in the Bank Qualifier

Rey Mysterio vs Buddy Murphy Money in the Bank Qualifier

Aleister Black vs Austin Theory Money in the Bank Qualifier

Apollo Crews vs MVP

Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to address Seth Rollins’ attack from last week.