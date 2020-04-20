Recently Released Wrestler Rumored For WWE RAW Appearance

There is reason to believe it’s possible that one of the many wrestlers released from WWE last week will be on RAW tonight. There is no information on who the wrestler might be, however. Ryan Satin recently noted on Twitter that his sources are telling him one released wrestler might appear on RAW tonight:
RAW will be live tonight as WWE doesn’t revert back to taping episodes until next week. Drake Maverick has already committed to finishing out the NXT cruiserweight tournament despite being announced as one of the roster cuts last week.
WWE Recently Released Wrestlers
The following names were officially released from WWE last week:
- Drake Maverick
- Luke Gallows
- Karl Anderson
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Lio Rush
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Kurt Angle
- Aiden English
- Erik Rowan
- Sarah Logan
- Mike Chioda
- Primo & Epico Colon
- Mike Kanellis (Bennett)
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
Additionally, several backstage producers/agents had their contracts furloughed (provided they were full-time WWE employees, otherwise they were released outright).
Tonight’s episode of RAW has 3 scheduled matches already announced. All 3 bouts confirmed for tonight will be Money in the Bank qualifiers.
- Money in the Bank Qualifier
Rey Mysterio vs Buddy Murphy
- Money in the Bank Qualifier
Aleister Black vs Austin Theory
- Money in the Bank Qualifier
Apollo Crews vs MVP
Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to address Seth Rollins’ attack from last week.